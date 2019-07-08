Lactalis Group Acquires U.S. Yogurt Division of Ehrmann AG

BUFFALO, New York, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lactalis Group has acquired Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy, the U.S. yogurt business of Ehrmann AG, the Bavaria, Germany based dairy company. The acquisition was completed on July 5, 2019.

Established in 2009, Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that employ 250 people in Brattleboro, Vermont and Casa Grande, Arizona and manufactures and distributes yogurt and other dairy products under the Green Mountain Creamery and Liebe brands. It also features a strong private label business.

"The Ehrmann acquisition is a terrific complement to our Stonyfield and siggi's brands in the U.S.," says Thierry Clement, CEO of Lactalis North America. "Ehrmann's Vermont and Arizona plants are the ideal platform to develop our star brands, strengthen national distribution, and secure topflight quality and service for our private label customers."

"The capability we gain with Ehrmann's two plants, combined with the power of our leading brands, ensures the long term growth of the Lactalis yogurt business in the U.S., and underlines our commitment and ambition in the category."

Lactalis Group continues its strong growth strategy in the U.S. with its fourth acquisition in two years. With Commonwealth Dairy, Lactalis now has 8 factories and over 2,400 employees in the U.S., supporting leading brands like President, Galbani, Parmalat, siggi's, Stonyfield, Karoun, rondelé, and Black Diamond.

About Lactalis Group

Lactalis Group is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in France the in the 1930s. The company came to the United States in the 1980s and opened the first U.S. manufacturing facility devoted exclusively to French brie. Today, Lactalis Group is the world leader in dairy, with over 250 facilities around the world, and is committed to bringing consumers a broad range of products in all dairy categories. Learn more about Lactalis Group at www.lactalis.fr/en/

