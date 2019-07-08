NG Bailey Selects FlowForma to Support its Contract Management Process

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that NG Bailey will implement the award-winning FlowForma Process Automation tool.

NG Bailey, the UK's largest independent engineering and services business, will use FlowForma workflows to manage its customer's service contract data, which will enable a smoother approval process for the relevant stakeholders within its Facilities Services business unit.

As a tool, it will also capture all the required data needed to create new contracts within their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The FlowForma Process Automation tool will offer NG Bailey a range of benefits, such as automation of approvals to the right stakeholders, better control of data for new contracts and existing contract updates, as well as an auditable trail of all requested changes and associated approvals.

Overall, the tool will simplify and add value to the contract management process and introduce greater efficiency for users across the business.

"We are delighted to assist NG Bailey on their digital transformation journey, offering a seamless and transparent solution to support a key process area around client contract management," commented Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About NG Bailey

NG Bailey is the UK's largest independent engineering and services business, operating across a variety of sectors within the building and infrastructure industry with a reputation for excellence. NG Bailey offers integration from the outset of a project, from planning and design through the supply chain, to offsite manufacture, installation and maintenance.

Founded in 1921, NG Bailey has grown from a small electrical contractor to an award-winning, industry-leading company. As a market leader, the company is committed to offering tailored and innovative solutions and has a proven track record in doing so in a broad range of market sectors.

