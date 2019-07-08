Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd: Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd Announces Shareholder Update

New CEO Introduces Operational Strategy

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte Ltd (USOTC: IGEX) is pleased to update shareholders on the company's direction under new management.

In May of 2019 Jason Black became Director and CEO of Indo Global. Mr. Black intends to transform the entity into a holding company for the sake of incubating pharmaceutical and nutraceutical assets.

Currently an agreement is in place with a promising Florida based company focused on companion animal treatments. Americans spent over $72 Billion on their pets in 2018. Management believes accessing this market through this Florida based asset will return significant value to the company and its shareholders.

Since June of 2019 the company has also been analyzing legacy issues inherited from previous management and evaluating where debts can be eliminated or restructured. The company believes it has achieved the best possible results in preventing the introduction of hundreds of millions of shares into the market and even a reduction in outstanding shares can be realized. With this outlook in mind the company foresees no need to initiate a reverse split of the company's stock.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "Due to the nature of the company's operations under previous management it has taken considerable effort to dissect historical resolutions and track down a number of non-US persons for the sake of debt negotiations. None the less, the outcome has been very positive in preserving the company's share structure and by extension preserving shareholder value. Much of what's been accomplished in this regard will be reflected in future company filings. The first of which I expect to be submitted within the near future. I thank shareholders for their continued interest and support."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Jason Black

igexotc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Indo Global Exchanges Pte Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551085/Indo-Global-Exchanges-Pte-Ltd-Announces-Shareholder-Update