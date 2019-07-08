sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,80 Euro		+0,215
+0,70 %
WKN: A2DQ74 ISIN: US36555P1075 Ticker-Symbol: 5GD 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,523
30,622
16:20
30,515
30,625
16:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC30,80+0,70 %
FN Beta