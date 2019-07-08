Acquisition of Oina will provide further access to the peristaltic pumps market and enhanced R&D capabilities and leverage Gardner Denver's distribution network, commercial, and operational capabilities

Acquisition fits disciplined capital allocation strategy of M&A in mission-critical technologies with strong aftermarket potential

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI), a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, announced that it has acquired Oina VV AB, for a net purchase price of approximately $10 million funded by cash on hand. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Oina specializes in customized pump solutions for liquid handling processes for use in medical, process and industrial applications. Oina will be part of Gardner Denver's Medical Segment.

"Oina has a strong history of delivering innovative products and building excellent customer relationships. This acquisition complements and expands our existing peristaltic pump offering and provides increased access to and expertise in the market," said Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver's CEO. "This is another important step in our strategy to drive ongoing profitable growth by leveraging core, mission-critical technologies in attractive end markets."

The CEO of Oina, Anders Lovas, stated, "We are excited to join the Gardner Denver family. Oina will be able to leverage an expanded commercial and operational footprint as we continue to innovate and deliver high quality products and service to our customers."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, risks of doing business outside the United States, the Company's dependence on the level of activity in the energy industry, potential governmental regulations restricting the use of hydraulic fracturing, raw material costs and availability, the risk of a loss or reduction of business with key customers or consolidation or the vertical integration of the Company's customer base, loss of or disruption in the Company's distribution network, the risk that ongoing and expected restructuring plans may not be as effective as the Company anticipates, and the Company's substantial indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Gardner Denver's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 41 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

