Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel McClure, to Marble's management team. Mr. McClure, will spearhead the company's corporate development and provide key insight into the future growth strategy for Marble.

"We are very excited and fortunate to have Dan join our team. His depth and breadth of corporate finance and technology experience will fill a key role on our management team," commented Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble, "and his addition will be instrumental as we evaluate organic and M&A opportunities continuing to position Marble as the national go-to, credit rebuilding and financial wellness brand across Canada."

Comment from Dan: "I'm pleased to be joining the Company. Marble's first mover advantage and Company's approach to helping Canadians proactively rebuild their credit offers a unique opportunity to work with with the team to fulfill the Company's vision and growth strategy."

Mr. McClure has over 25 years of professional experience, working in a variety of business development and executive leadership positions. He began his career in technology as an engineer, then moved into sales and marketing before his twenty year career in the capital markets. Dan moved from investment banking into leadership roles in investment research, portfolio management, business development, and was the CEO & CIO of an alternative asset manager. He is a seasoned investor, having invested institutionally across multiple sector and geographic mandates; designed and launched four separate investment funds, two of which were award winners; and remains an active Angel investor. He currently serves as President, Blue Deer Capital, where he advises companies on corporate strategy, governance, capital raising and business development initiatives.

Dan is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from Queen's University and has his Master of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46129