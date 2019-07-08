

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The White House has not invited social media giants Facebook and Twitter Inc. for its Social Media Summit slated for Thursday, CNN Business reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, the people noted that the summit was not aimed at seriously discussing issues facing large technology companies and could amount to a right-wing grievance session.



The Washington Post reported earlier that the White House has invited to the summit prominent right-wing personalities who are extremely critical of social media companies.



U.S. President Donald Trump and several Republicans believe these social media platforms discriminate and censor conservative or Republican views. Trump has regularly attacked these large technology companies and said they need to be regulated by the government.



In August last year, Trump accused Google of rigging its search results in order to suppress conservative voices and hide 'good' news about his presidency. Trump claimed Google search results for 'Trump News' show only reporting by the so-called 'Fake News Media' and said the situation 'will be addressed!'



Trump has also accused Facebook, Twitter and Google of being 'on the side of the Radical Left Democrats.'



In May this year, the White House launched a new tool for people to report instances of wrong censorship or suspension on Facebook and Twitter.



On its part, Twitter said in late June that it would flag and 'deprioritize' tweets from officials and politicians that violate its rules. The move is seen as possibly affecting Trump, who is known for his critical tweets.



According to Twitter, the new rule will apply to verified government officials who have more than 100,000 followers.



Twitter also said it will 'take steps to make sure the tweet is not algorithmically elevated on its service, to strike the right balance between enabling free expression, fostering accountability, and reducing the potential harm caused by these tweets.



Twitter noted that in the past, it has allowed certain tweets that violated its rules to remain on the platform because they were in the public's interest.



