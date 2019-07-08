KR1 plc - Buyback of Deferred Shares

KR1 Plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Buyback of Deferred Shares

The Board of KR1 is pleased to announce that the Company has written to the holders of the 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in the capital of the Company ("Deferred Shares"), offering to buy back the Deferred Shares at a price of 0.2 pence per Deferred Share (the "Buy-back"). The Company intends to cancel any Deferred Shares acquired in the Buy-back, to simplify the share capital of the Company.

The Buy-back and cancellation will reduce the number of shares in the Company that carry voting rights and the Company will announce the result of the Buy-back in due course.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

