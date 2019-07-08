Infiniti Research, a competitive intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive benchmarking analysis for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to make changes in their processes and business practices to meet the needs and demands of their customers. Also, the article discusses in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce operating cost by 20%.

Competitive benchmarking is a pre-requisite for effective business planning, especially when it comes to analyzing competitors' strategies and identifying business gaps. The competitive benchmarking engagement provides detailed insights on how an organization can achieve success by measuring up against their competitors. Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solutions have helped various organizations to prioritize areas of improvement and formulate effective business plans.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive product manufacturer based out of Central Europe. With a large number of automotive manufacturers and suppliers entering the European automotive market every year, the client was facing challenges in competing with them in terms of product, quality, and capability. Also, the client was losing their market share to their competitors. Therefore, the client wanted to compare their own performance with other major automakers in the market. Also, they wanted to identify their shortcoming and strengths compared with other major automakers in Europe. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive benchmarking solution.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased engagement to competitive benchmarking. With Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis solution, the client was able to understand their performance relative to close competitors. Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis engagement also helped the client to understand how the company's processes, business planning, and financial performance compared with that of their direct and indirect competitors. Also, Infiniti's competitive benchmarking engagement helped the client to develop a standardized set of processes and metrics to meet the industry standards. Within eight months of employing competitive benchmarking analysis engagement, the client was able to reduce operating cost by 20%.

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to:

Make changes in their processes and business practices to meet the needs and demands of their customers

Implement improvement opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the market

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying where they lagged compared with their competitors in terms of supply chain and distribution capabilities

Saving $7.8 million

