Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast

Financial results release and webcast slides: Thursday, July 25, 2019

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time







Release available via wire distribution and www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com), News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.







Webcast slides available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).



Teleconference: Friday, July 26, 2019

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.



Live webcast: www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) for link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides. Teleconference: Dial-in number +1 323-994-2093

Passcode: 6597130



Replay: A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com) . Telephone replay available continuously beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, July 26, 2019 through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Aug. 5, 2019 at 888-203-1112 or +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6597130.









Investor Contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)





