EQS Group-News: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2019 2019-07-08 / 18:05 *NEWS RELEASE* Zug, July 08, 2019 *Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2019* As of June 30, 2019, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 85.35 (CHF 94.78), representing a decrease of 0.4% in EUR and a decrease of 1.3% in CHF, since May 31, 2019. PEH's portfolio, in original currencies, had a strong underlying performance, but the weakening of the dollar against the euro by more than 2% and the stronger Swiss franc took its toll and led to a negative performance in EUR and CHF, respectively. PEH recorded several liquidity events throughout June, with the largest distributions coming from Mid Europa Partners IV from the sale of Bambi, a leading Serbian biscuit and confectionery maker, to Coca-Cola HBC, and Highland Europe I distributing proceeds from a partial divestment of GetYourGuide, one of the internet's largest platforms for travel activities, offering attractions, tours and activities in 1'680 worldwide destinations. In June, PEH completed two new commitments: EUR 4.0 million to Medicxi III, managed by Medicxi Ventures, a life sciences venture capital investor with a focus on early and later-stage venture investments within Europe, Israel and the US; and USD 5.0 million to Warburg Pincus China-Southeast Asia II, with a focus on growth-oriented investments through venture capital transactions, growth transactions, buyouts, recapitalisations and other special situations in China and Southeast Asia. The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV, the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures. *** Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio. For further information, please contact: Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch [1] *The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer* The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,604,461 as of June 30, 2019 (May 31, 2019: 2,605,077). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FGOMTSMXGS [2] Document title: PEH NAV June 2019 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Private Equity Holding AG Gotthardstr. 28 6302 Zug Switzerland ISIN: CH0006089921 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 838007 End of News EQS Group News Service 838007 2019-07-08 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c69be11c70ed95769289a0754425dd12&application_id=838007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f43975cd61b22bec750495ba74288e5a&application_id=838007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

