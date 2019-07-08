Fortem Resources Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / Fortem Resources Inc. (TSXV: FTM; OTCQB: FTMR) (the "Company" or "Fortem") announces that, effective July 2, 2019, Sandra Perry has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms. Perry for her service and dedication to the Company and its shareholders. We wish Ms. Perry all the best in her future endeavors.

As a result of Ms. Perry's resignation, both the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and compensation committee (the "Compensation Committee") will be recomposed such that the Audit Committee will consist of William Via, Konstantine Vatskalis, and Brett Matich and the Compensation Committee will consist of William Via and Konstantine Vatskalis.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc. is a Nevada oil and gas corporation, which holds properties in Alberta and Utah. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The Company is seeking North American and International expansion through an acquisition strategy.

