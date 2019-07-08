

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has invited members of the media to visit Border Patrol facilities in Texas that have come under criticism for crowded and dangerous conditions.



Migrant advocacy groups say that people are being detained for too long in untidy rooms.



Responding to a question by reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said, 'What we're going to do is I'm going to start showing some of these detention centers ... to the press.'



'We're going to send people in. We're going to have some of the press go in,' he told reporters.



The President's comments came after Democratic lawmakers visited detention centers on the southern border, and expressed alarm over the growing humanitarian crisis, and media reports depicting scenes of children wearing filthy clothing at a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas.



Dismissing a report published in the New York Times as fake news, Trump blamed the overcrowding on influx of migrants from across the Mexican border.



'It is slowing down greatly', according to him.



The US Homeland Security watchdog last month issued a 'Management Alert' regarding the dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention of children and adults in Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.



After visiting five detention facilities and two ports of entry, DHS Acting Inspector General Jennifer L. Costello submitted a memo to the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and urged him to take immediate action to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation.



The report noted that there were more than 50 unaccompanied children younger than 7 years old, and children at three of the five Border Patrol facilities had no access to showers.



