

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended marginally higher amid stock specific activity on Monday. The undertone remained cautious due to lingering worries about global economic slowdown and fading prospects for a steep cut in U.S. interest rate this month.



Investors continued to shrug off the European Union's decision to not extend the equivalence status to the Swiss bourse.



Switzerland retaliated with a warning that banks and asset managers would face fines or even jail if they flouted a ban on trading Swiss stocks on EU exchanges.



The benchmark SMI ended up 13.88 points, or 0.14%, at 9,994.10, slightly off the day's high of 9,996.88. The index touched a low of 9,944.99 in early trades.



On Friday, the index ended with a loss of 86.26 points, or 0.86%, at 9,980.22.



Nestle ended more than 1.3% on strong volumes after Credit Suisse raise the stock's target price.



Richemont, Givaudan, SGS, Swiss Life Holding and Novartis gained 0.4 to 0.75%.



Credit Suisse declined more than 1%. Roche Holding, Swatch Group, UBS Group, ABB and Swisscom ended lower by 0.4 to 0.9%.



Among midcap stocks, Julius Baer tumbled nearly 5%. Georg Fischer shed 1.6%, BB Biotech declined 1.1%, while EMS Chemie Holding and Vifor Pharma both ended nearly 1% down.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended lower by 0.05%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended slightly lower, with their benchmark FTSE 100 and CAC 40, edging lower by 0.05% and 0.08%, respectively. Germany's DAX shed 0.2%.



