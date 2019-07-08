NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Appoints Brian Hersh as Director of Business Development

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") announced today that it has appointed Brian Hersh as Director of Business Development.

Throughout his career, Brian has been instrumental in growing bottom-line profit, increasing top-line revenue, managing effective operations, recruiting high-performing employees, spearheading sales and marketing initiatives, and directing strategic planning. He has established himself as a valued contributor for many quality professional services organizations, including Regus Advisors and Merrill Lynch, with a focus on business development, management consulting, and corporate advisory. His proven leadership skills, sound decision-making, strong performance management, and seasoned hiring and employee development capabilities, have been cultivated through nearly two decades of experience as a successful management executive.

At NMSC, Brian's role will be to lead the sales team by leveraging executive-level relationships, strategic alliances, and previous consulting clients. Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Consulting Managing Partner, stated, 'I am very excited to have Brian join our team. His experience and skill set will be a perfect match with our management consulting team, and he will fill a key role in our global expansion."

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Terrie Gorman

+1.310.855.0020

info@nmsconsulting.com

