SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized with Three Major Industry Awards in Less than One Month

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has been recognized with its third industry award in as many weeks. These awards include: a TrustRadius Top Rated All-in-One Marketing Tool for 2019, Top Marketing Resource Management Software by G2 Crowd and, most recently, a TrustRadius 2019 Most Revolutionary Software Award.

TrustRadius considered every review on its site to-date, a collection of more than 50,000 B2B software reviews across hundreds of product categories, to determine the most 'revolutionary' products for 2019.

"SharpSpring has won an award for being one of the 10 Most Revolutionary products on TrustRadius," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "This unique title is awarded to a select group of products that have been declared revolutionary by their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight SharpSpring's scalability, workflow automation features, and flexible integration capabilities."

Some of the most 'revolutionary' comments on TrustRadius about SharpSpring include:

"SharpSpring truly is the all-in-one that solves the marketing and sales needs of many businesses like ours. We highly recommend this product… SharpSpring is targeted and focused on agencies who then become experts in the tool and how to best utilize it for their clients. If you're part of a marketing agency and need a tool to take your business to the next level - SharpSpring very well could be the answer that you have been looking for."

- Joshua VanMeter, Max Effect Marketing

"The best thing since Wonder Bread! SharpSpring is perfect if you are looking for an inexpensive, feature-rich and customer support focused platform. You will be able to quickly understand how to do the basics of the program to take your business to the next level and have the support of SharpSpring to master all the complex and advanced features that it truly offers."

- Stephen Gutterson, Blue Wheel Media

"SharpSpring is being used by multiple business units within our company to take our marketing to the next level. Being able to communicate with customers in a quick and targeted manner and drive lead generation. We use it to integrate with Salesforce to get our Sales team as much helpful info as possible. We are also using it to link to our back-end system to handle the onboarding of customers."

- Brad Meinen, Qualbe Marketing Group

It was announced at the end of June that SharpSpring was named as a "Top Rated All-in-One Marketing Tool for 2019" by TrustRadius, positioning the platform as a leader among tools that "typically offer several online marketing functions as an integrated package," often including marketing automation, CRM, content management (including blogging), SEO, social media marketing and e-commerce.

Last week, SharpSpring announced that the platform achieved a #1 leader ranking on the G2 Crowd Grid Report for the Marketing Resource Management category. SharpSpring was also identified as a Leader in the G2 Crowd Summer 2019 Marketing Automation Grid report, based on the company's large market presence and users' high levels of customer satisfaction with the product.

The G2 Crowd and TrustRadius accolades follow a fourth award SharpSpring received earlier this year, when the platform was also named by TrustRadius as a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2019.

"These awards are confirmation that we're filling a need for marketing agencies with a comprehensive product that allows them to manage both marketing and sales at a price plan that meets them where they are," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. "Our commitment to constant improvement and unrivaled support for partners, show how dedicated our team is to building and growing a premium product."

Since they launched in 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Established in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Its review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. The model brings transparency to B2B buying-changing the way decisions are made.

G2 Crowd's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

