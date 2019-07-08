Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2019) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report that veteran geologist Frank Moyle, B.Sc., has joined the board of directors of the Company. Longtime director Joel Tarrida, businessman based in Bellingham, WA, has stepped down.

"Myself & the rest of the board and management of Pacific Bay would like to express our great appreciation to Joel for his many years of faithful service on behalf of the shareholders of the Company," said Pacific Bay President & CEO David Brett. "We wish Joel much happiness and success as he focusses on other priorities."

Frank Moyle, who obtained a Bs.C. in geology from UBC in 1995 and a B.Ed. from UBC in 2000, has enjoyed an extensive career in the resource sector, including work with Pacific Bay on the Haskins Reed Project in norther BC. Frank's career has also involved work with BHP Minerals, Schlumberger Oilfield Services, and a number of junior exploration companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank Moyle to the board of Pacific Bay," said Pacific Bay President & CEO David Brett. "We have enjoyed working with Frank on various projects in the past and look forward to his expert insights on the board as we grow the Company."

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David H. Brett, MBA

President & CEO

604-682-2421

dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46139