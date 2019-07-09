

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release May numbers for labor cash earnings, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Labor cash earnings are expected to fall 0.6 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent in April, while real cash earnings are tipped to slide an annual 1.4 percent after losing 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see June figures for money stock; the M2 money stock is expected to add 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.7 percent in May, while M3 is called steady at 2.3 percent.



Australia will see June results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank; in May, their scores were +7 and +1, respectively.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.



