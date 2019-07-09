Phosphate fertilizers are extensively being used for agricultural applications as they provide a high concentration of phosphorus to the plants. SSP has become one of the most preferred phosphate fertilizers owing to its easy availability and low cost. The growth of the agriculture industry is expected to boost the demand for phosphate fertilizers, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the single superphosphate market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (agriculture and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global single superphosphate market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Coromandel International Limited, GNFC, ICL, Jubilant Industries Ltd, and The Mosaic Company.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior research analyst from Technavio

Top five single superphosphate market vendors

Coromandel International Limited

Coromandel International Limited is one of the leading manufacturers of phosphate fertilizers and SAP, specialty nutrients, and organic fertilizers. The company operates in two segments which include nutrient and other allied business, and crop protection. The company offers SSP under the brand GROMOR Parry Super/GROMOR Double Horse Super.

GNFC

GNFC owns and operates businesses in three segments, including fertilizers, chemicals, and information technology and other services. The company offers various fertilizers such as urea, diammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, ammonium sulfate, and other fertilizers. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of single superphosphate (SSP), which is used as a fertilizer.

ICL

ICL offers phosphate-based solutions to major end-user industries such as industrial, food, and agriculture. The company offers controlled release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, and other solutions. The company offers SSP such as GSSP 18 and GSSP 20.

Jubilant Industries Ltd

Jubilant Industries Ltd owns and operates businesses in two segments which include performance polymers, and agri products. Under the performance polymers segment, the company offers consumer products such as wood adhesives, wood finishes, and specialty polymers such as VP latex and food polymers. Jubilant Industries Ltd manufactures SSP under the brand name Ramban Umbrella.

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the leading manufacturers of concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients. The company manufactures SSP for agriculture as well as non-agriculture industries.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Monoammonium Phosphate Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies EuroChem Group AG, Ma'aden, OCP SA, PhosAgro, and The Mosaic Company as the leading players in the global monoammonium phosphate market.

Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Coromandel international, ICL, Maaden, OCP, PhosAgro, and The Mosaic Company as the leading players in the global phosphate fertilizers market.

