

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has recalled the Forky 11-inch Plush toy for posing a choking hazard, as the 'googly' plastic eyes can detach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The company recalled about 80,000 toys in U.S. and about 650 toys in Canada.



The toys were made in China and sold in Disney stores nationwide, Disney theme parks and online through the Disney store on Amazon.com Inc.'s site from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.



There have been no reported incidents or injuries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX