JNA announces winners of jewellery design competition

Designers earn top accolades across three categories: Dancing Stone, Platinum and Tahitian Pearl

HONG KONG, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA is shining the global spotlight on three of today's most exciting jewellery designers whose exceptional entries stood out in the inaugural JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19.

Organised by JNA of Informa Markets and sponsored by Crossfor Co Ltd, Platinum Guild International (PGI) and the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK), the competition celebrates artistry, innovation and excellence in jewellery design and production.

The winners of the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 are:

Dancing Stone Category - New Fashion Tech

"Heptagram/The Galaxy" by Mami Ochiai of Japan

Platinum Category - Platinum Attitude

"Star Lingers" by Liang Fan of China

Tahitian Pearl Category - Asymmetric Perfection

"The Leonidas Man" set by Alessio Boschi of Italy

The winners will be feted at an awards presentation during the grand reception of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, the world's No. 1 fine jewellery event. Each winner will also receive a cash prize of US$2,000, and have their creations showcased at the June and September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fairs.

The competition's judging panel was led by renowned jewellery designer Fei Liu, who served as chair. He was joined by eminent jewellery designer Robert Tateossian; famous visual artist Bradley Theodore; and publisher and editor-in-chief of the JNA group, Christie Dang. The three category judges were Hidetaka Dobashi, founder and CEO of Crossfor; Suzanne Wong, senior product manager of PGI, and Ida Wong, general manager of TPAHK.

The winners were selected out of 15 finalists across three categories, and evaluated against the criteria set by the organisers as well as the entries' adherence to the respective themes. Of the 15 finalists, five were from Mainland China; three were from Taiwan; while the rest were from Bulgaria, Egypt, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia and the US.

The competition drew a total of 2,588 entries from jewellery designers and students from 39 countries and regions.

For more information on the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/2019, visit www.jnadesigncompetition.com.

About JNA

Published by Informa Markets, a divison of Informa plc, on a bi-monthly basis, JNA is a bilingual (English and Simplified Chinese) professional B2B magazine dedicated to delivering up-to-date market information on the jewellery industry around the world. With indepth reports about the jewellery industry, JNA provides true value that fosters synergies and yields business opportunities within the jewellery industry. Its features on design and its stylish showcases provide a glimpse of upcoming trends influencing the jewellery landscape.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

