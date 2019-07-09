sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,64 Euro		-0,36
-0,61 %
WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,64
59,04
08:10
58,58
59,01
08:10
09.07.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, July 8

Thomson Reuters Announces New Time for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Webcast

Webcast to Begin at 9:00 A.M. EDT

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that the new time for its second-quarter 2019 earnings webcast will be 9:00 A.M. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019. It was previously scheduled for 8:30 A.M. EDT.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta