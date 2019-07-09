sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.07.2019 | 08:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.27

Stockholm, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

During the period July 1, 2019 until July 5, 2019, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd ("VEF" or the "Company") has repurchased in total 253,700 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs). The share buybacks have been made within the USD 5m buyback program announced by the Company on March 4, 2019.

SDRs have been repurchased as follows during this period:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of SDRs)Weighted average SDR price per day (SEK)Total daily transaction value (SEK)
July 1, 201950,6002.47125,022
July 2, 201951,5002.44125,645
July 3, 201951,3002.43124,638
July 4, 201950,1002.43121,578
July 5, 201950,2002.44122,363

All trades have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Stockholm by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of VEF. Following the above acquisitions, VEF holds 1,915,771 repurchased SDRs in the Company, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company excluding repurchased SDRs is 659,580,224 and including repurchased SDRs is 661,495,995.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on July 9, 2019.

Attachment

  • Buybacks_w27 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2178781-e46c-4427-a153-d3a31919121c)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta