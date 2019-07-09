

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit narrowed in May as growth in exports exceeded the increase in imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR105 million in May from EUR167 million in the same month previous year. In April, the deficit was EUR153 million.



Exports grew 8.0 percent annually in May, after a 4.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Growth in imports slowed to 3.0 percent from 4.0 percent in the prior month.



Exports to EU28 countries advanced 10.0 percent annually in May and those to non-EU countries rose 5.0 percent.



