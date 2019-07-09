

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) said its first-half adjusted operating profits increased 17% year-on-year supported by the timing benefits of IFRS15 adoption and improvements in the two technology divisions. Revenue improved 1% during the period. International revenue increased 33% offsetting a 3% decline in the UK. Looking forward, the Group said its trading remains in line to deliver the Boards full year expectations.



First-half pretax profit improved to 8.4 million pounds from 6.9 million pounds, a year ago. Earnings per share was 8.2 pence compared to 6.7 pence. Adjusted operating profits was 9.7 million pounds compared to 8.3 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.1 pence compared to 7.3 pence.



First-half revenue was 95.5 million pounds compared to 94.9 million pounds, previous year.



The Board increased the Group's interim dividend per share by 5% to 2.00 pence. The dividend will be payable on 13 September 2019 to shareholders on the register on 9 August 2019.



