Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) Expands into Cora Locations Throughout France

Retail Cartridge Refilling Leader Plans Further European Development in 2019

CARLSBAD, California, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS), the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services, today announced that major retail chain Cora has signed up to deploy its InkCenter equipment in all of its hypermarkets throughout France during 2019. With the company being an expert in the eco-friendly practice of refilling empty ink cartridges, the expansion comes at an ideal time just as the EU parliament recently voted to approve new regulations aimed at reducing the massive pollution issues caused by 'single-use plastics.'

"RIS is delighted that Cora has chosen to invest in our InkCenter equipment for a nationwide deployment across France. This marks a very exciting opportunity for RIS to continue expanding our ink refill service network in Europe," said David Lenny, RIS President and CEO."Together, RIS and Cora will save consumers money with a quality product while helping the environment at the same time. The addition of RIS InkCenters at Cora stores will enable shoppers to have their own empty cartridges refilled with high-quality ink that delivers excellent print resolution - all while they get other shopping done."

Vince Hormovitis, Vice President of Business Development at RIS added: "We are extremely excited to form this new partnership with Cora. The leadership team at Cora is committed to providing enhanced services to their loyal customers. The RIS InkCenter adds another service to their portfolio by offering professional ink cartridge refilling at huge savings vs. the high cost of branded ink. This new service will make Cora an 'ink destination'. We look forward to the coming months when ink refilling is offered in all Cora locations."

The concept behind RIS is innovative - customers drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the store's Service Area to be refilled while they're shopping, by an associate using the RIS InkCenter kiosk. Ready in a short time, the result is an eco-friendly and high-quality ink refill with up to 70 percent savings compared with the cost of buying a new cartridge. This company milestone comes on the heels of other recent expansions in France, and RIS has the goal of increased retail presence throughout many European countries over the next several years.

About RIS:

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter kiosk is deployed in more than 600 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe - including at Costco Wholesale, Auchan, Cora, Sam's Club, Fry's Electronics, Boulanger, E.Leclerc, Schiever, Intermarché, Saturn, and select university bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched quality while delivering savings of up to 70%. InkCenter kiosks integrate seamlessly into retail environments, delivering a great customer experience. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers motivated to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price, and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information on RIS, visit www.Go2RIS.com

About Cora

Cora operates 60 hypermarkets in France, mainly in the north and east. The company employs over 15,000 people and generates annual revenues of €5 billion. Some of its major product lines include: groceries, desserts, beverages, gourmet products, home appliances, toys, garden equipment and do-it-yourself kits, as well as event tickets, magazines, travel arrangement, and photo development services. For more information on Cora, visit www.cora.fr

