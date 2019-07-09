Kurt vom Scheidt appointed Chief Product Officer at OANDA

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce industry expert Kurt vom Scheidt has joined the firm as Chief Product Officer, based in London. A seasoned professional with more than 30 years' experience in the financial services sector, specialising in foreign exchange, vom Scheidt has worked with several international banks and brokers over the years, playing an instrumental role in improving product expertise and overseeing the trading infrastructure. He will be responsible for developing a robust product strategy that enhances the customer experience and supports OANDA's growth ambitions.

Chairman of the board, Tim Howkins commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Kurt to OANDA. A proven industry veteran with a successful track record, he brings with him an unparalleled knowledge of the sector and a deep-seated understanding of the foreign exchange market. As such, he will be an invaluable asset to the firm as we continue to shape our product strategy and drive growth in the years to come."

vom Scheidt added, "Over the years, OANDA has earned a reputation for combining state-of-the-art technology with a unique customer-focused approach, offering access to an award-winning trading platform, advanced charting applications, technical analysis, open order books, and economic overlays that provide greater clarity over the markets. As such, I very much look forward to building on the foundations of this approach and defining how our product strategy can further help our clients succeed."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

