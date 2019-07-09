Vauxhall launches Apple Business Chat with IMImobile

Car manufacturer to use Apple Business Chat to provide customer support and book test drives for new car models

LONDON, July 09, 2019, today announced that one of the UK's largest car manufacturers, Vauxhall Motors, is using Apple Business Chat via its enterprise communications platform to connect with its customers. Apple Business Chat provides a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

"We are thrilled to support Apple Business Chat, which gives us a powerful and engaging direct connection with our customers", said Jonathan Evans, Digital User Experience & E-Commerce Manager of Vauxhall Motors. "A lot of our customers prefer using iOS, and we always want to exceed their expectations when connecting with us. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with Vauxhall as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers' preferred customer service channel".



Vauxhall customers can use Apple Business Chat to receive information about the new vehicle models that are available, book test drives and add them to their calendars. With Business Chat, customers can always reach a live person and are always in control of whether they share any contact information with a business.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, SVP Products at IMImobile, commented, "We're excited to be working with one of the UK's leading car manufacturers. Utilising our enterprise communications platform as a service (CPaaS) technology, Vauxhall is now able to seamlessly offer Apple Business Chat as a new customer engagement channel to their customers".



To start Apple Business Chat, customers can click the Messages bubble on Vauxhall's website to get more information about a specific car model. A conversation with Vauxhall customer service agents will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it's convenient.



Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses around the world and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat .



About IMImobile

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.