

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard (WRCDF.PK) has signed a long-term partnership with cyan AG, a European provider of white labeled IT security solutions. Wirecard said the partnership will ensure the security of customer data within the company's applications, as well as the security of the entire end device.



Cyan's Endpoint Security solution will be integrated into apps developed by Wirecard. In the future, this will provide protection for devices against identity theft, viruses, malware and harmful apps.



Cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany.



