Head of NDA Partners Wins Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Award for Innovation in Life Sciences Consultancy

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, the pharmaceutical industry has seen huge changes in how it sources new products. USA based consultancy firm NDA Partners is playing an important role in those changes, and the company's efforts are being noticed all around the world. In recognition of NDA's stellar work, company Chief Executive Officer Earle Martin has been named Healthcare CEO of the Year: USA in the Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) 2019 CEO Awards.

The BWM CEO Awards identify and celebrate the most respected C-Level executives from around the world, across a broad spectrum of sectors. Unlike other business awards that focus exclusively on the companies, the Business Worldwide CEO Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals at their helm, recognising their successes and using their example to inspire others.

It's well known that the pharmaceutical and medical device industry is subject to more rules and regulations than any other sector, and rightly so: when lives are at stake, there's no room for error. But with two-thirds of the new products entering the US market originating from small biopharma and medical device companies, it's clear that SMEs and smaller companies should have equal access to the market.

For more than a decade, NDA Partners has positioned itself as a leading force in life sciences management and contract development. What sets the company apart from other consultancy firms is its breadth of knowledge and experience and the ability to assign top-tier experts across the full spectrum of medical product development. The company is highly regarded throughout the biopharma industry, known for quality services and its operational approach.

As the pharmaceutical world has changed, so too has the company's approach to consultancy, developing a new model specifically aimed at helping smaller firms develop medical products and navigate red tape. As well as supporting fledgling companies with big ideas and limited experience, the company's contract development organization (CDO) model has also been well received by investors and IP holders who don't have the resources to hire full time staff.

Earle Martin told BWM, "As big pharma changes its focus and adjusts its business model for sourcing new products, service providers like NDA Partners will introduce new capabilities that fill the gaps. The unparalleled knowledge and experience of our consultancy team allows us to utilise the very best talent available anywhere in the world, delivering extraordinary value to our clients."

NDA Partners is experiencing significant growth in all its primary target markets and has recently partnered with nearly a dozen new clients from around the world. This is an exciting time for the development of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and NDA Partners will be there every step of the way.

