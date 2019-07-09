ProcessUnity, Inc.: ProcessUnity and DVV Solutions Partner to Deliver World-Class Third-Party Risk Managed Services

DVV Solutions Adds Industry-Leading ProcessUnity Platform to Its Expanding Managed Services Portfolio

CONCORD, Mass., July 09, 2019, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Third-Party Risk Managementhas joined the ProcessUnity Partner Program as a Managed-Service Provider (MSP). DVV Solutions will add ProcessUnity's Third-Party Risk Management automation tools to help organizations more efficiently manage the risk associated with their third parties, vendors and suppliers.

"ProcessUnity's smooth integration with Shared Assessment's Standard Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire and connectivity to continuous monitoring and risk scoring platforms played a key role in our strategic partnership," said Sean O'Brien, Managing Director of DVV Solutions. "With ProcessUnity, customers will gain significant benefits from our ability to provide one central platform from which to build and manage a complete program of third-party risk assessments."

The newly-announced ProcessUnity Partner Program gives valued-added resellers (VARs), integrators and MSPs access to a broad portfolio of industry-recognized software-as-a-service solutions that solve critical governance challenges for organizations of all sizes. By joining the program, DVV Solutions will be able to leverage ProcessUnity's leading third-party risk software solution to service their clients.

"As we continue to expand and reach new markets, we are excited to partner with DVV Solutions in the United Kingdom," said Bryan Burnhart, Head of Strategic Alliances, ProcessUnity. "Working together, we will enable more effective and efficient understanding and management of risk throughout the extended global enterprise."

To learn how to become a ProcessUnity Partner, click here .

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company's software as a servicedelivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Managementcontrols complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world's leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .