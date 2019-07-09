Black Female Tech Entrepreneur Launches AfroAvenue -- A Hybrid Social Media E-commerce Platform With 7 Figure First Round Fund Raise to Join Internet Giants

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AfroAvenue is pleased to announce the launch of its App for its award winning platform www.afroavenue.com.

Founder & CEO Caroline Wilson, the brainchild behind www.AfroAvenue.com, created the website and App after securing first round funding of over $1 million from investors. Located in Tech City in London and with almost 100,000 followers across social media and a growing member base AfroAvenue.com has come a long way. AfroAvenue.com is free to join and is a global urban social media e-commerce platform, which allows its users to connect, share, buy, sell and discover with other members of its global community.

AfroAvenue.com comes at a time when diversity in tech is much needed, as so few ethnic minorities hold leadership positions in technology companies. In the US the figure is 17 per cent whilst in the UK the share is significantly lower at 2.6 per cent based on a report by Colorintech. Caroline has defied incredible odds to get AfroAvenue to where it is today. Only 34 women of colour globally have been able to raise over $1 million in venture funding since 2009.

Caroline Wilson, Founder & CEO of AfroAvenue says: "We are looking forward to growing further in 2019 after a successful soft launch last year. We are really excited to roll out the full site to the USA this year after the success of our soft launch in the UK. I would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all of the members of the AfroAvenue community for their continued support of AfroAvenue.com."

About AfroAvenue

AfroAvenue.com is the must have award winning digital destination for the urban community to connect, share, buy, sell and discover.

