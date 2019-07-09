Axcient's Business Availability Solutions Now Available Through Zedsphere

LONDON, July 09, 2019, a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers, a cloud distributor, to provide Axcient's suite of Business Availability solutions to MSPs in EMEA.

"We are excited to partner with Zedsphere to help us scale our business and deliver our Business Availability solutions to MSPs in a thriving European market," said Michael Elliott, director of Product Revenue. "Data collected worldwide shows that it is not a matter of if a disaster will strike, but when. Axcient helps MSPs prepare for anything so they can get their clients' businesses back up and running quickly. Through Zedsphere, every MSP in Europe will have an opportunity to partner with Axcient and gain access to our best-in-class support and technology."

According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2018 conducted by the UK government, the data showed that over four in ten businesses (43%) and two in ten charities (19%) have experienced cyber security breaches or attacks in the last 12 months. This rises to seven in ten (72%) among large businesses, and a similar proportion (73%) among the largest charities with incomes of £5 million or more.

As part of the agreement, Axcient's full product suite including, Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud , is now available through Zedsphere. The cloud distributor will focus on selling to the MSP industry, while providing expert knowledge and white glove service in the market.

"Axcient brings a unique, highly anticipated suite of solutions to EMEA, and we have a pipeline of MSPs who are already trialing the products and ready to deploy their solutions," said Rick Yates, managing director at Zedshpere. "Axcient's Business Availability suite acts as a core line of defense to keep businesses productive, IT systems running, and data always accessible. We are looking forward to helping our partners grow their IT managed service offering with Axcient's solutions."

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers, BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud -enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

