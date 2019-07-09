Regulatory News:
TOTAL S.A (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
June 30, 2019
2,666,883,760
2,762,085,381
A total number of 2,826,886,098 voting rights are attached to the 2,666,883,760 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 64,800,717 voting rights attached to the 64,800,717 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
