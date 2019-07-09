

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Tuesday after losses in Apple shares pressured the broader tech sector on Wall Street overnight and chemicals major BASF warned profits would nearly halve in the second quarter.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 160 points or 1.28 percent at 12,383 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Apple supplier Infineon Technologies dropped 1.8 percent and Dialogue Semiconductor declined 1.3 percent after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple Inc's shares to 'sell' from 'neutral'.



Volkswagen shed 1.6 percent. The Securities and Exchange Commission in a court filing on Monday explained the delay in taking action against the company for almost two years even after the German automaker pleaded guilty in the diesel emissions scandal.



Lender Deutsche Bank slumped 5.3 percent after laying off staff from Sydney to New York.



Financial services provider Wirecard eased 0.7 percent after signing a long-term partnership with cyan AG, a European provider of white labeled IT security solutions.



