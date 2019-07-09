

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading after the German Chemicals giant said its second-quarter preliminary results are significantly below the company's initial expectations as well as the current analyst estimates. The company also warned on its profit and sales for fiscal 2019.



BASF noted that significantly weaker-than-expected industrial production hurt its volumes and margin development.



For the second quarter, EBIT is expected to be 0.5 billion euros, down 71 percent from the prior year. EBIT before special items is expected to be 1.0 billion euros, 47 percent lower than last year. The results were hurt by considerably lower earnings in the Materials, Chemicals and Agricultural Solutions segments.



However, net income for the quarter s expected to increase to 6.5 billion euros from 1.5 billion euros last year, due to the book gain from the deconsolidation of Wintershall with the closing of the merger of Wintershall and DEA on May 1, 2019.



Sales declined by 4 percent to 15.2 billion euros from 15.8 billion euros a year ago.



BASF said it is systematically implementing its earlier announced measures mainly regarding portfolio management and cost reduction. The ongoing excellence program would deliver a positive contribution to EBITDA of 2 billion euros annually from the end of 2021 onward. In total, BASF is planning a reduction of around 6,000 positions worldwide by the end of 2021.



Citing the weaker-than-expected business development in the second quarter, BASF now expects up to 30 percent lower EBIT before special items for the full year. The company previously expected slight increase in EBIT before special items of 1-10 percent.



For sales, BASF now expects a slight decline, compared to previous forecast of a slight sales growth of 1-5 percent.



In Germany, BASF shares were trading at 58.76 euros, down 6.12 percent.



