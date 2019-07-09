The "LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook in North America to 2023 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook in North America to 2023 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals, is a comprehensive report on the North America LNG liquefaction industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design liquefaction processing capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended and decommissioned liquefaction terminals in the region by country for the period 2013 to 2023. The report provides new-build LNG liquefaction capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at the country level, wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is this Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry

3.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of Active LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

3.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced LNG Liquefaction Terminals Data

4. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

4.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023

4.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparisons

4.2.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparison based on Contribution to North America Liquefaction Capacity

4.2.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Country Comparison based on Average Processing Train Size, 2018

4.3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4.3.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity, 2019-2023

4.3.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Terminals

4.3.3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Annual New-Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Terminals by Country

4.4. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.4.1. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Total Capacity Additions Through All Terminals by Country, 2019-2023

4.4.2. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity Additions Through New Terminals by Country, 2019-2023

4.4.3. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Capacity Additions Through Existing Terminal Expansions by Country, 2019-2023

5. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, US

5.1. Recent Developments

5.1.1. Jun 03, 2019: Cheniere announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive FID on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project, and Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance

5.1.2. May 31, 2019: McDermott Announces First Cargo from Cameron LNG Train 1

5.1.3. May 31, 2019: Sempra: Cameron LNG Ships First Commissioning Cargo from Liquefaction-Export Facility

5.1.4. May 28, 2019: NextDecade signs lump-sum Turnkey EPC contracts with Bechtel for $543 per ton

5.1.5. May 14, 2019: Cameron LNG begins production at Train 1 of liquefaction-export facility

5.2. Recent Contracts

5.2.1. Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals Secures Two Lump-Sum Turnkey (LSTK) Contracts worth Approximately US$9.565 Billion from NextDecade

5.2.2. KBR Secures Contract from Freeport LNG Development

5.2.3. UOP Secures Contract from Venture Global

5.2.4. Matrix Service Inc Secures Contract from Piedmont Natural Gas for the Construction Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Facility with 1 Billion Cubic Foot (bcf) Storage Facility in Approximately 60 acres of 685-acre in Robeson County, North Carolina, US.

5.2.5. Chart Industries Secures Contract Worth US$135 Million from Venture Global LNG

6. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Canada

6.1. Recent Developments

6.1.1. Apr 02, 2019: KBR wins contract for Goldboro LNG facility in Canada

6.1.2. Dec 24, 2018: Exxon Mobil withdraws environmental application for Canadian LNG project

6.1.3. Oct 10, 2018: Tokyo Gas signs heads of agreement to purchase LNG from LNG Canada project

6.1.4. Oct 03, 2018: Fluor-JGC JV wins $14bn contract to build LNG Canada export facility

6.1.5. Oct 02, 2018: Mitsubishi reaches final investment decision on LNG Canada project

6.2. Recent Contracts

6.2.1. KBR Secures Contract from Pieridae Energy

6.2.2. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) Secures Contract from Diamond Gas International

6.2.3. Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Secures Contract from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK)

6.2.4. Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) Secures Contract Worth Approximately 100 Million (US$115.90 Million) from LNG Canada

6.2.5. Sukwi7 Contracting Secures Contract from Woodfibre LNG

7. North America LNG Liquefaction Industry, Mexico

7.1. Recent Developments

7.1.1. Feb 28, 2019: KBR awarded pre-FEED study contract for Pacific Coast LNG project

7.1.2. Nov 07, 2018: Sempra Energy units sign three heads of agreements with Total, Mitsui Co., Tokyo Gas Co. for Energia Costa Azul liquefaction project

7.1.3. Jun 25, 2018: TechnipFMC And Kiewit Selected As EPC Contractors For Energia Costa Azul LNG Export Project

7.2. Recent Contracts

7.2.1. KBR Secures Contract from Mexico Pacific Limited (MPL)

7.2.2. TechnipFMC Secures Contract from Mexico Pacific Limited (MPL)

7.2.3. TechnipFMC and Kiewit Corporation in joint venture Secures Contract from Sempra LNG Midstream

8. Appendix

8.1. Abbreviations

8.2. Status Definition

8.3. Methodology

8.3.1. Coverage

8.3.2. Secondary Research

8.4. Contact Us

8.5. Disclaimer

