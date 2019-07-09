Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.8803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1187100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 12810 EQS News ID: 838427 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2019 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)