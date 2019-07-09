Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX) LYXOR ETF - Distribution 10 July 2019 - FCP 09-Jul-2019 / 10:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 02 July 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.57 CAC LN 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.25 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.25 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 10th July 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CACX Sequence No.: 12827 EQS News ID: 838467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

