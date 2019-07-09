

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday and the pound hovered near its lowest level in six months against both the dollar and the euro, hit by fears of a no-deal Brexit and mounting signs of slowing economy.



U.K. retail sales experienced their 'worst June on record', data from the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today as people fret about the uncertainty around Brexit and rising levels of debt.



Meanwhile, international relations remained in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Washington ambassador, following the leak of diplomatic memos criticizing his presidency.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.37 percent at 7,521 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



British Airways owner IAG dropped 1.3 percent after the airline was slapped with a record fine of more than £183 million over a data-theft incidence.



Online delivery firm Ocado soared 6.5 percent as it maintained an optimistic outlook in spite of the Andover-related disruption in February.



Tobacco giant Imperial Brands declined 1.3 percent, a day after announcing a shake-up to its dividend policy.



Software product group Micro Focus fell 1.3 percent despite narrowing its half-year pre-tax loss.



