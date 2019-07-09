Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox") are pleased to announce the initial results (469 samples) from the Phase II analytical program on the Van Dyke In-Situ Leach oxide copper deposit (see news release May 28, 2019).

Highlights:

DDH-OXY-17B returned an average of 0.297% acid soluble copper ("ASCu") over a 137.40m core interval including a 14.93m interval grading 1.022% ASCu.

DDH OXY-29 returned an average of 0.362% ASCu over a 144.48m including a 25.64m core interval grading 0.839% ASCu.

7 of the 8 drill holes reported in this news release returned significantly thicker mineralized intervals compared to the historical mineralized intervals.

The ASCu/TCu ratio for holes reported in this news release averaged 73.1% compared to 60.7% in the historical database.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The Phase II analytical program continues to return higher concentrations of acid soluble copper over significantly thicker mineralized intervals compared to the historical database. Updating of the geological model for the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit has significantly increased confidence in understanding the controls on the mineralization. Contingent on receipt of all analytical results from the Phase II analytical program, Copper Fox will assess the possibility of completing an updated resource estimate for the project."

The weighted average acid soluble copper concentrations using a 0.05% ASCu cutoff for the drill holes reported in this news release are shown below. To compare the weighted average grades between the historical and 2019 analytical results, the analytical results from the historical database were weight averaged over the same interval corresponding to the 2019 interval.

DDH

ID



Azi



Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) 2019

TCu (%) Historical

TCu (%) 2019

ASCu (%) Historical

ASCu (%) Acid Soluble

2019/Historical (%) OXY-17B*





0





-90

including

including 308.76

343.51

363.02 446.23

347.17

377.95 137.47

3.66

14.93 0.513

1.225

1.168 0.535

1.276

1.226 0.297

1.056

1.022 0.224

0.948

0.961 133%

111%

106% OXY-27*



0



-90

including 522.12

544.98 657.45

556.56 135.33

11.58 0.331

0.777 0.351

0.858 0.284

0.713 0.250

0.750 114%

95% VD-6



0



-90

including 361.49

376.43 500.48

379.78 138.99

3.35 0.330

1.315 0.354

1.410 0.296

1.311 0.268

1.282 110%

102% VD-9 0 -90 547.12 576.99 29.87 0.334 0.335 0.154 0.037 416% VD-10



0



-90



312.72

369.42 349.30

395.63 36.58

26.21 0.613

0.584 0.620

0.586 0.200

0.170 0.037

0.011 541%

1545% OXY-29





0







including

including 271.27

279.50

313.03 415.75

305.11

319.13 144.48

25.61

6.10 0.508

1.043

1.39 0.525

1.079

1.479 0.362

0.839

1.261 0.384

0.896

1.378 94%

94%

92% OXY-22 0 -90 403.57 546.81 143.24 0.135 0.151 0.093 0.059 158% OXY-18

0

-90

including



including 398.07

421.54

551.38

583.39 529.13

436.17

629.11

584.91 131.06

14.63

77.73

1.52 0.357

1.290

0.289

1.753 0.356

1.275

0.296

1.209 0.309

1.176

0.127

1.617 0.263

1.098

0.065

1.026 117%

107%

195%

158%

TCu= total copper, (%) = percent, (m) = meters, ASCu = acid soluble copper, the above mineralized intervals do not represent true widths.

*partial results reported in 2014.

The following table compares the thickness of the 2019 mineralized intervals (based on 0.05% ASCu cut-off) to the reported historical mineralized intervals for the eight holes reported in this news release.



2019 Results Historical Results

DDH

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Thickness (m)

2019 minus historical(m) OXY-17B* 308.76 446.23 137.47 336.19 396.85 60.66 76.81 OXY-27* 522.12 657.45 135.33 521.21 655.32 134.11 1.22 VD-6



361.49



500.48



138.99



361.49

480.97 459.64

500.48 98.15

19.51 21.33



VD-9 547.12 576.99 29.87 N/R N/R 0 29.87 VD-10



312.72

369.42 349.30

395.63 36.58

26.21 N/R

N/R N/R

N/R 0

0 36.58

26.21 OXY-29* 271.27 415.75 144.48 268.22 366.67 98.45 46.03 OXY-22 403.57 546.81 143.24 408.74 491.03 82.29 60.95 OXY-18

398.07



551.38 529.13



629.11 131.06



77.73 408.74

469.09

574.55 442.57

524.26

588.26 33.83

55.17

13.71 42.06



64.02

TCu = total copper, (%) = percent, (m) = meters, ASCu = acid soluble copper, the above mineralized intervals do not represent true widths. NR = no analysis above 0.05% ASCu. *partial results reported in 2014.

The weighted average grades for the mineralized intervals were estimated using a 0.05% ASCu cutoff, in line with the cutoff grade used in the maiden resource estimate for the Van Dyke project completed in 2014. A maximum interval of three meters grading less than 0.05% ASCu within the mineralized interval was tolerated when estimating the weighted average.

Analytical Procedures:

Sample preparation and analytical work was completed by Skyline Assayers & Laboratories located in Tucson, Arizona. Skyline's package codes CuT, CuSeq and CuCn were used to determine total copper, sequential copper and cyanide soluble copper. Sequential copper analysis uses a 0.25-gram sample digested (at room temperature) in 5% sulfuric acid and the solution is then diluted to 100 mL with deionized water. The residue from the sample is digested in 10% sodium cyanide solution and diluted to 100 mL. Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") was used to determine copper concentrations. Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

A total of 15 blanks and 28 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:11) with the samples for which analyses are being reported. The Skyline results for the blank and standards were within +/-5% of accepted value for the blank and standards.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: higher acid soluble copper concentrations and thicker mineralized intervals than the initial analytical results; the geological model has significantly increased confidence in understanding the controls on the mineralization and the possibility of completing an updated resource estimate.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: additional sampling may not located significant concentrations of soluble copper; the possibility that an updated resource estimate on the Van Dyke project may not be completed within a reasonable time frame or at all; the possibility that the update geological model may not be completed within a reasonable time frame or at all; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the analytical results; the geology, continuity and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

