Lyxor International Asset Management (SWIM) Lyxor ETF - - Distribution 10 July 2019 - LYXOR Index Fund 09-Jul-2019 / 10:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 02 July 2019 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.94 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.94 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571052304 GBP SWIH GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.86 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 6.75 BofAM LN L $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 6.75 BofAM LN L $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1617164055 USD STUB GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 6.12 BofAM LN L $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1617164055 USD HYST USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 6.12 BofAM LN L $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1812090543 EUR YIEL EUR 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 4.21 BofAM LN L EUR High Yield Ex-Fi nanci al Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 4.16 Core LN EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor LU1633262487 EUR MAKE GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 3.32 FTSE LN Devel oped Europ e Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1603457992 GBP DOSH GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.53 FTSE LN UK Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BILD USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.58 FTSE LN USA Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1633261679 USD BUIL GBP 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 1.58 FTSE LN USA Infra struc ture UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1686830909 USD LEMB USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 5.19 iBoxx LN $ Liqui d Emerg ing Marke ts Sover eigns UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1662633525 JPY SGQJ USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 177 SG LN Japan Quali ty Incom e UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.45 USD LN Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 10/07/2019 12/07/2019 2.45 USD LN Liqui d Inves tment Grade Corpo rate Bonds UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 10th July 2019. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWIM Sequence No.: 12828 EQS News ID: 838473 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2019 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)