As a result of an error of the investment services provider, this replaces the announcement made at 16:58 on July 3, 2019 due to the following corrections: Difference in the number of transactions on buy side and on sell side and a correction on the total amount in euro of the traded volume on sell side during the first semester.

Half-year Report on Tikehau Capital's Liquidity Contract With Exane BNP Paribas

As at 30 June 2019, under the liquidity contract entered into between Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

49,162 Tikehau Capital shares

541,574 euros in cash.

During the first semester 2019:

Number of transactions on buy side: 1,274

Traded volume on buy side: 136,284 shares for 2,845,349 euros

Number of transactions on sell side: 1,089

Traded volume on sell side: 136,605 shares for 2,854,838 euros

As a reminder, the previous half-year update at 31 December 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 51,983 Tikehau Capital shares and €180,754 in cash.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.4 bn (as at 31 March 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005447/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com



Shareholders and Investors Contact:



Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com