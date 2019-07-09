sprite-preloader
Invitation to Press and Analyst Presentation of Enea's Interim Report January - June 2019

Stockholm, Sweden, July 9, 2019 Enea (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA)

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is pleased to invite press, institutional investors and financial analysts to a press and analyst meeting where President and CEO Jan Häglund and CFO Björn Westberg present the Enea interim report for January - June 2019.

The presentation is held in English.

Date: Thursday July 18, at 8:30 am CET

The report is published at 7:20 am CET the same day.

Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/enea-q2-2019

Phone number:

SE: +46850558365
UK: +443333009265
US: +18335268383

The full report, presentation and link to the audiocast will be available on www.enea.com

For more information visit www.enea.com or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com
Tomas Hasselrot, Director, Marketing and Communication
Telefon: +46 709716134
E-mail: tomas.hasselrot@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Zealcore, Enea Element, Enea Optima, Enea LINX, Enea Accelerator, Enea dSPEED Platform and COSNOS are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Enea OSE Epsilon, Enea Optima Log Analyzer, Enea Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra Lite, Enea System Manager, Enea ElementCenter NMS, Enea On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/invitation-to-press-and-analyst-presentation-of-enea-s-interim-report-january---june-2019,c2859929

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1006/2859929/1075290.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire

