Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that its Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform has been named "Best Identity Management Solution" at the 2019 SC Awards Europe. The industry awards program celebrates companies at the top of their game with product and service offerings that exemplify best practices.

Ping's standards-based platform can be deployed across cloud, hybrid and on-premises infrastructure, and is able to scale to millions of identities and thousands of cloud and on-premises applications. The platform provides enterprises with a range of capabilities to support passwordless and real-time authentication, risk-aware authorization and more. The platform can use artificial intelligence to detect anomalies and automatically insert additional security measures, such as multi-factor authentication. These capabilities include integration with multiple risk, fraud and threat signals; policies to enforce authorization business rules; and the ability to secure information from multiple sources.

"We're thrilled that our solution has been named Best Identity Management Solution at this year's SC Awards and to have been recognized as an industry leader in the increasingly competitive cybersecurity and IDaaS marketplaces," said Phil Allen, vice president, EMEA, Ping Identity. "As a company, we work tirelessly to support our customers with their evolving identity management needs and awards like this reflect our commitment to providing the highest quality user experience and technology."

Ping Identity's platform was named as the winner of the Best Identity Management Solution category at a gala dinner in London last month. The SC Awards Europe are highly regarded for outstanding achievement in cybersecurity, and are judged by a panel of experts who have deep IT security expertise and knowledge.

Allen added, "Enterprises look to Ping Identity to help provide secure identity access and management and solve some of their most complex security challenges. This is an exciting time for our organization, as we continue to expand across the region and it's fantastic to be able to highlight that growth with prestigious awards like this one."

