Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it has significantly expanded the capacity of its global spray drying operations through an agreement with Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions, an industrial platform of Sanofi, under which Sanofi will provide Catalent with access to spray drying manufacturing services for Catalent's customers at Sanofi's Haverhill, U.K. facility.

This agreement immediately extends Catalent's global spray drying offering by making available to Catalent and Catalent's customers the dedicated use of the existing Niro PSD2 and PSD4 spray driers at the facility. These spray driers are supported by dedicated clean area facilities for both solvent and aqueous processing of potent or non-potent drug formulations as well as a secondary vacuum dryer. Catalent is now able to offer spray drying solutions from early-phase development through clinical supply and all the way to fully scaled-up commercial finished dose form manufacturing in Europe.

Under the terms of this agreement, Catalent will also have access to the facility's integrated quality control and analytical capabilities with scientific support resources, enabling an end-to-end approach for customers.

"This agreement not only gives Catalent access to spray drying capabilities at Haverhill and its state-of-the-art equipment, but also an experienced and skilled team at the site with expertise in commercial-scale spray dried dispersions, which are frequently used today to overcome the solubility challenges with many new medicines," said Jonathan Arnold, President of Catalent's Oral Drug Delivery business unit.

"Sanofi Haverhill is our center of excellence for spray drying technology. The site has over a decade of experience in spray drying operations for commercial manufacture. We welcome the relationship with Catalent and are delighted that Catalent is investing in the innovation and resources at our U.K. facility," said Philippe Clavel, Head of Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions.

Earlier this year, Catalent announced a $40M investment in its Winchester, Kentucky facility that includes adding commercial-scale spray drying with high-potent handling capabilities, as well as other increases to the site's capacity and its formulation and controlled-release tablet and capsule manufacturing capabilities. The Winchester facility will work alongside the Sanofi Haverhill facility to enable transfer and scale-up of spray drying programs from Catalent's specialized early-stage clinical development sites located in San Diego, California and Nottingham, U.K.

Niro is a registered trademark of GEA Group (www.gea.com)

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018 generated approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future commercial development and manufacturing activity. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans, and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them in the next several years, and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans, and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others any delay or inability in our ability to realize the expected benefits of the transaction. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business, particularly those identified in the risk factors discussion in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and, except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

