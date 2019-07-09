Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Announces Formation of Inspirata (Europe) AG in Partnership with Indema to Bring Cancer Care Insight Solutions to Switzerland, Germany and Austrian Markets

Inspirata, the US-based leading provider of tissue diagnostics and oncology care insight solutions, announced today its new partnership with Indema. The resulting company, Inspirata (Europe) AG, was officially founded on June 13, 2019. The new Swiss-based entity will assist hospitals and universities across Continental Europe with data processing, including inter-institutional capabilities. Experts believe AI-driven insights offer enormous potential for more efficient research and better treatment of cancer patients.

Zürich, Switzerland, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Experts consider artificial intelligence (AI) to be the next milestone in cancer diagnostics. AI-based methods are already more effective at detecting skin cancer than medical analyses. With the emergence of new digital methods, pathology is on the cusp of a fundamental transformation.



Two Experts Join Forces



Inspirata is a market leader in digital pathology and cancer informatics in North America. The company specializes in collecting and analyzing oncology data from diverse systems to obtain conclusive information and findings that improve clinical decision-making.



The Swiss company Indema has extensive experience and close relationships with cancer centers and hospitals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland that are involved in large-scale data management and other IT-related projects.



Complementary Competencies



The newly founded entity, Inspirata (Europe) AG, combines Inspirata's cutting edge technologies in generating clinical findings from digital pathology and oncology informatics with Indema's competencies in IT assessment, project design and program management. The aim of the partnership is to improve integration in the unique IT systems of university hospitals in Continental Europe.



Thomas Zwahlen, CEO of Indema and Managing Director of the newly founded Inspirata (Europe) AG, had the following to say about the partnership: "The top priority of this partnership is people: most importantly patients but also physicians and researchers at university hospitals, and the two parent companies' own employees. We have built a team with a range of skills and an unparalleled level of experience to address the strategic objectives and operational challenges of health care systems across multiple countries."



"The addition of digital and computational pathology solutions to the Indema portfolio significantly expands the value we can bring to our clients", states Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. "Helping European cancer and medical centers to compress diagnosis-to-treatment-initiation intervals can improve patient survivability rates. Additionally, through our process efficiency-improving digital pathology and informatics AI tools, we can help our clients overcome the skilled pathologists' shortages that are affecting diagnosis intervals."





About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Its comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.



Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. The company combines leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.



About Indema AG

Indema supports hospitals, administrative bodies and service companies in their digitalization efforts. The company's interdisciplinary research and practice-based teams have extensive experience in digital transformation and a high level of industry expertise. For more information, please visit www.indema.chor contact info@indema.ch.