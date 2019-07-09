mCig Inc. Appoints Mike W. Aertker as Co-CEO

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / mCig, Inc. (MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, today announced that the company's board of directors has appointed Mike W. Aertker as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Aertker is a biomedical engineer with nearly 30 years' experience in biomedical research, laboratory construction, mobile/modular facility construction, biocontainment operations and public/community relations. Mr. Aertker has worked both in academia and private industry in positions where he has been responsible for leading complex and highly regulated operations, technical design challenges and international business development.

Mr. Aertker earned Bachelor and Master of Science in Engineering Degrees in Biomedical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration Degree and brings many years of valuable and relevant experience to mCig. "I am both pleased and excited to be joining the outstanding team at mCig and look forward to helping grow the company as we work to expand existing operations and usher in new opportunities before us in the cannabis industry," said Mr. Aertker.

Mr. Aertker's role within mCig will have a heavy focus on identifying new business opportunities, expanding current operations into other markets, streamlining business operations and growing both the assets and revenue of the company. He is actively pursuing several new opportunities for mCig in the medicinal cannabis market (both domestically and internationally), reshaping the construction division and looking at significant new construction opportunities. A strong emphasis will be placed on expansion of current divisions as well as adding new assets to mCig to ensure strong diversification in the industry and earnings growth.

Paul Rosenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO of mCig said, "We've taken time to speak with various leaders in the global financial markets, looking for the very best talent to help support critical and dynamic areas of our business. We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mike as he delivers precisely what we were seeking, which is an exceptional individual with a blend of innovation and diverse technical and business knowledge that is essential for the high-growth business model of mCig through the remainder of 2019 and beyond."

