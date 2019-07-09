

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.90 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $10.38 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lindsay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.45 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.6% to $121.05 million from $169.57 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.45 Mln. vs. $17.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $121.05 Mln vs. $169.57 Mln last year.



