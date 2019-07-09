

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports slowed in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.5 percent rise in April.



Imports grew 0.8 percent in May, after a 1.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The total trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK9.1 billion in May.



In the January to May period, exports grew 8.4 percent and imports rose 4.6 percent from the previous year.



