

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation slowed at a less-than-expected rate in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.9 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 3.7 percent increase.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 7.1 percent annually in June and those of food rose by 5.8 percent. Services costs increased 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent.



Separate data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed that the trade surplus was EUR185 million compared to the previous year.



Both the exports and imports on the value terms grew 4.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, in May.



